Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.
AVNT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $53.92.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
