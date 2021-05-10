Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

AVNT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

