Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,079. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

