Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.79. 4,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

