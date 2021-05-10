Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $40.94. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.