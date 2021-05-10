Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.31.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

