Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 139,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of ADP opened at $194.89 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

