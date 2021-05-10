Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.09.

ADSK traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $281.13. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.74 and its 200-day moving average is $282.84. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.