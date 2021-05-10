Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of ETR NDA traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €77.68 ($91.39). 107,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a twelve month high of €79.40 ($93.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.69.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

