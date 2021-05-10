Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €71.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA stock opened at €77.68 ($91.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.97 and its 200 day moving average is €66.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a twelve month high of €79.40 ($93.41).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.