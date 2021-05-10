Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 119,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,109.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
