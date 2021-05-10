Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 119,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,109.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

