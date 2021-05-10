ATB Capital Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Laurentian upped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.33%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

