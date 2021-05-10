Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

