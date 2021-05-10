Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Unisys by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Unisys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UIS opened at $23.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

