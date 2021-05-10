Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

