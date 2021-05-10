Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $306,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $10,253,196.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

