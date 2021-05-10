Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,487 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 68,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $70,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 61,960 shares valued at $893,159. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

