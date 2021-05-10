Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $484,000 Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

