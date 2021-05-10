Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $404,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $151.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

