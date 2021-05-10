Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 415.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 48,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUP opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.99 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

