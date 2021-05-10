Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 4,482 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,482 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $82.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.