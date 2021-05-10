Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

