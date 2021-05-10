Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APAM stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

