Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 738.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

