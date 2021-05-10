ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

