ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

