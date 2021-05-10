ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ARC Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.27.

ARX opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.89. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.02.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently -15.48%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

