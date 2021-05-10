Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $20.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,511. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.