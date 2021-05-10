Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $20.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,511. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.88.
In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
