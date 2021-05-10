Aptiv PLC Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.