AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.