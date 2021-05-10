Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

