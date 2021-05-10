AppHarvest (APPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APPH opened at $13.91 on Monday. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

