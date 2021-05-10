Analysts Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price at $39.33

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in nLIGHT by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

