Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $3.25

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 475,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 309,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

