Analysts Set IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Target Price at $88.57

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $88,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

