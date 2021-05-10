Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) PT at €100.87

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

Several research firms have issued reports on GXI. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of GXI stock opened at €90.70 ($106.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.56. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €70.20 ($82.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

