Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $26.50

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 13,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

