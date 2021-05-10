Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $72.63

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $185,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BBIO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 729,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,774. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.