Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compass (COMP)

Compass (NYSE: COMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Compass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

COMP stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

