Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compass (COMP)

Compass (NYSE: COMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Compass is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Compass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
COMP stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $22.11.
In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.