Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

CVNA stock opened at $247.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.00. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Carvana by 63.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.