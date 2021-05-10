Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post $94.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $416.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $462.80 million, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Willdan Group news, COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $31,475.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,018.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Willdan Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

