Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $2.14. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.74. 781,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,929. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day moving average of $293.07. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

