Analysts Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.29 Million

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to post sales of $308.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,369. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

