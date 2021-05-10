Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.
In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.