Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.59 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

