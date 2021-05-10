Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALYA shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

