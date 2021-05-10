Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.42. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.