Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 58,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

