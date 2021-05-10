Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. Stantec has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.