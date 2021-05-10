Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post sales of $10.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.43 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $48.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $49.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.76 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

