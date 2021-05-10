AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMS has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

