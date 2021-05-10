AmonD Market Cap Hits $5.88 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $27,242.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $289.32 or 0.00510515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00245776 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.92 or 0.01247373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.16 or 0.00746675 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,048,804 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

